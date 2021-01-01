Id80151071 Modern Contemporary Style 34" H Wooden Desk Workstation White Finish With Open Shelve Space And Built-In USB Ports And Power Outlet
Description
Features:is a registered furniture trademark brand. Please search for more high quality furniture related productsDECORATIVE TOUCHES - Attractive design details include rectangular black metal legs that are incorporated into the contrasting cherry wood-look desktop, and an exposed back support bar in an eye-catching X shapeProduct Weight: 55 lbs , Product Size: 47"W x 23"D x 34"HMade from wood and wood composite , Three cubbies , USB & outlet port , Curved legsAssembly is required , Displays are not includedDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: CurvedReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: Id80151071 whiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: whiteBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 1Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlets: YesBuilt-In USB Port: YesIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 150Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Base Type: TrestleWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: