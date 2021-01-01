I'd Smoke That Funny BBQ Vintage Meat Smoker Pitmaster T-Shirt

Funny vintage gift idea for the best meat smoker in your life who loves grilling all kind of meats: cows, beef, pork chickens or even pigs. Surprise your barbecue chef with this retro gift idea. Perfect Father's Day gift for dad or grandpa. This distressed graphic design features a cattle, chicken and a humorous saying i'd smoke that. Can be given as a Birthday, Father's day, Christmas present for the meat griller that makes the best briskets and sausages on cookout. Backyard grillmaster gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem