From bbq foodie
I'd Smoke That BBQ Grillmaster Chicken T-Shirt
Advertisement
For the backyard grillers, smokers, and grillmasters everywhere who look at a chicken and think, I'd smoke that! This poultry BBQ design is perfect for backyard BBQ, grillers, grillmasters, fathers, and anybody who loves grilling and smoking meat. I'd smoke that funny chicken BBQ design. This funny I'd Smoke that BBQ design makes a great gift for fathers day and dads everywhere will love it. If you love smoking meat or call yourself a grillmaster, this smoking bbq design is for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem