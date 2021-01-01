I'd Rather Be In Singapore Vintage Souvenir T-Shirt

This design features the Singapore skyline, Merlion, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Orchid, and a Crimson Sunbird, all within a bold, retro style design. It is a one of a kind Singapura travel souvenir and makes a great gift for family and friends. Funny way to express where you'd rather be traveling to, visiting or living. This unique Singapore design is a great way to show Singaporean pride and patriotism. Great to wear during The National Day of Singapore or on vacation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem