Canarm ICW517A03 Hudson 3 Light 10" Wide Accent Light or Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Accent / Spot Lights

Canarm ICW517A03 Hudson 3 Light 10" Wide Accent Light or Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes frosted glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-3/4"Width: 9-3/4"Depth: 10-1/32"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsCanopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A15Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Accent / Spot Lights Brushed Nickel