From rip curl
Rip Curl Icon Short Sleeve UV Tee
Advertisement
Hang out with friends and relax in the Rip Curl Icon Short Sleeve UV Tee. Rash vest T-shirt is a casual, relaxed fit with comfortable range of motion. Poly-blend fabric offers all-day comfort. UPF fabrication protects you against harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays. Signature brand logo at chest and sleeves. Crew neck. Long sleeves. Straight hem. 92% cotton, 8% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.