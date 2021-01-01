Nike Icon Clash Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Advertisement
KEEP COOL. Refresh your look with the Nike Icon Clash Top. An all-new super-breathable design helps keep you cool as your miles go by. Bungee cords at the back help adjust the fit. Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. The fabric promotes evaporation, breathability and heat displacement to help increase cooling and comfort. Bungee cords at the back help you adjust the fit. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Reflective graphics Curved hem is longer in the back 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: DD3650; Color: Pale Ivory/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult