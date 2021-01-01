Icicle Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (161041-1002)

The Icicle Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an elegantly crafted and unique fixture. Featuring a thick hand-blown Artisan Glass piece that is suspended by a detailed metal cuff, small air bubbles distributed throughout catch and diffuse light. With a simple symmetry, the tapered glass piece mirrors the angled arms gathered above the body of this pendant, creating a balanced composition. Aligned in multiples over a counter, this fixture adds some radiance to surroundings. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting