Ich werde nicht Abgeben Hiking Saying Alpen Berge Wanderer T-Shirt

Ich werde nicht abgeben aber ich werde die ganze Zeit swirchen - This cool hiking saying motif is the perfect gift idea for any mountain hiker, mountaineer and climber who likes to walk in Alps mountains, mountains, forest, mountains and funny sayings A great gift for men and women for Christmas, birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day or just for mum, dad, grandma, grandpa, friends, brother and sister for climbing, mountaineering and hiking in nature. Ideal for hiking women and men Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem