Ich Werde Große Schwester 2022 Pregnancy Announce T-Shirt

You get another baby and the budding big sister in 2022 should announce pregnancy to grandparents or dad? Then let your daughter grandma and grandpa bring the surprise in the cute sloth sibling outfit. Just one child! We are pregnant! Sweet idea to announce that the birth of a siblings is coming before and welcome the offspring. Great gift for a daughter, niece or granddaughter at a baby shower. The anticipation of grandma and grandpa will be huge Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem