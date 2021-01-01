From farbklecks
Ich kleckere nicht ich dekoriere - Splashes of Paint T-Shirt
Advertisement
Spills of tea with splashes of paint for spills artists who do not mess decoration - hobby chef hobby chefs hobby chef baker baker baker hobby bakers who like to spill the apron and spill with glaze biscuit dough and cake dough for spoons Tollpatsch gift idea for Schussel Dussel Tölpel clumsy person, notorious spills that often spill shirt blouse with soup full drip sauce and would like to have a bib when they are finished dressed, drink a cup of coffee Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem