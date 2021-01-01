Ich hördich nicht ich zcke Retro Funny Gamer Gift T-Shirt

Ich hörre dich nicht ich zocke. Fun and colourful gamer design in retro vintage look as a gift for any gamer. The perfect outfit for LAN party or gaming competition. For video players, the perfect outfit for everyday use No matter what game modes in single or multi player. Alone or in clan with the headset and the saying "Ich hördich nicht ich zocke bist Ready for the next adventure and can also be sure that you are not disturbed when daddling. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem