Ich Bin Versatile Desinteresiert Kein Interesse Saying [German Language] T-Shirt

Do you know someone who is often not interested in something, involved or indifferent? Then the saying: "Ich bin Versatile Disinteressiert" is just the right gift for your lustless friends, men or women who are often participated. Fed up of being constantly addressed by the whole idiots and stupid people? With this outfit you show your disinterest and will certainly not be annoyed. Perfect birthday gift and gift idea for Christmas or birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem