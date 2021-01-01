"Ich bin geimmung 2021 und lebe noch lebe noch T-Shirt

With the family and children to vaccination 2021 and let yourself be vaccinated. Vaccinated and grateful. Motif with a syringe and a virus. Nice gift idea for doctors, nurses, teachers, carers, colleagues, officials, public services, kindergartens. Beautiful design graphics. As a model for vaccination in Germany. Syringes and vaccination box on the t-shirt. With one dose become immune to diseases. Ideal gift for mom, dad, son, daughter. Show everyone that they are not a vaccination opponent! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem