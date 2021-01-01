From vintage flaggen heimat zubeh r artwork
Icelandic Flag DNA Football Fan Jersey Iceland Tote Bag
Advertisement
Do you have Icelandic roots? Is Icelandic your home, your DNA and equal blood flows through your veins? Then wear this design with pride to your island of Iceland. Icelandic flag in retro fingerprint graphic for men, women of Icelandic origin, ancient and immigrants who are born in Iceland or have their home there. Also as an Iceland football jersey. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.