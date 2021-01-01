From osp home furnishings

OSP Home Furnishings Ice Knight Ergonomic Adjustable High Back Gaming Chair, Black Faux Leather with Blue Accents

Stay in the game with fully padded flip arms, thick foam seat with coil springs and integrated lumbar support. Dominate the competition with the added edge of quick one-touch pneumatic seat adjustments, locking tilt control and full 360º rotation. Our multi-color accents and perforated air-flow material keeps you cool naturally and cleans up with just a wipe. The 5-star nylon base and heavy duty, dual wheel casters move effortlessly and are designed to standup against dirt and scuffs. Advance your gaming experience with our Ice Knight Gaming Chair designed for hours of uninterrupted comfort

