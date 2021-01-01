Popsicle Cone Circus Zoo Snow Cold Fish Winter Tee Ice Cream Cold Sweets Dessert Flippers Top Penguin Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Just a girl who loves penguins. Penguins are the cutest species, but did you know that these Antarctic predators are one of the region's most fierce hunters.They have powerful flippers and streamlined bodies make them very accomplished swimmers. Are penguins the cutest animal you know and wants to hug one? Especially the young animals have such a fluffy coat, which makes you want to cuddle with them immediately. A gift idea for penguin fans and enthusiasts. Designed for penguin toys collectors. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only