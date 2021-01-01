From sunday riley
Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream - 1.7oz - Ulta Beauty
This ceramide-enriched moisturizer replenishes and strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier for a smooth, balanced and ageless-looking complexion. Vitamin F is a building block of ceramides, replenishing lipid levels and strengthening the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Coconut reduces Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL) and increases skin moisturization and Beetroot Extract addresses short and long term causes of dehydration, for increased skin smoothness and moisturization. This Sunday Riley product is vegetarian and cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates, gluten, and artificial fragrance. How To Use Apply twice a day, morning and night, as the last step of your skincare routine to lock-in moisture. TRAVEL TIP: Thanks to environment, altitude, and air pressure, flying can take a toll on your skin's suppleness. When your skin feels depleted and irritated, this comforting cream will quench the skin with hydration and replenish lost lipids.