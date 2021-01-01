Ibrahim Outdoor Loveseat Set with Coffee Table, Gray and Black

Create a beautiful cozy corner of relaxation in your backyard space with a chat set of outstanding design. Our chat set is created from a wood composite that provides incredible weather-resistance that requires minimal maintenance, giving you less hassle and more time to relax. This polished modern design incorporates metal trim for an industrial influence to your give outdoor space a sleek look. Finished with plush water-resistant cushions for maximum comfort, our chat set is this the ideal addition for any summer experience. MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our chat set incorporates a powder coated trim with a sleek wood look to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring water-resistant cushions to top off the modern atmosphere, this chat set offers a chic aesthetic to any home. WOOD COMPOSITE: Perfectly blending wood particles and thermoplastic resin, wood composite is created as a highly weather-resistant material that is also environmentally friendly. This combination requires less maintenance than real, solid wood while still providing the beautiful natural look wood, with or without grain. METAL FRAME: Constructed of powder-coated iron, the frame of this set is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. The wood composite is finished with smooth metal accents to bring an elegant touch to your home. WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this chat set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This set includes one loveseat and one coffee table.