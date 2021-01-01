Make it a season of impeccable style with the Romika Ibiza 99 slide sandal. Featuring a strappy leather upper with an open toe and adjustable hook-and-loop strap. Easy slip-on design. Man-made linings. Cushioned footbed for added comfort. Durable man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.