I Work in a Restaurant- You're Welcome- Service Industry Premium T-Shirt

I work in a restaurant. You're welcome. Hard work during the pandemic. Low staffed service industry can not get a break. Perfect for your favorite server, manager, host, hostess, bartender, service industry people. I work in a restaurant. Service Industry gift. Perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and holiday, event, party, family gathering. Thankful for service industry hourly worker. Restaurant, fast food, cook, chef, kitchen. You are welcome This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.