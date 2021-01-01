I Wear Pink for My Sister Breast Cancer Awareness Distressed Premium T-Shirt

We wear Pink Ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness. No more fights alone, I wear pink in october, I wear pink for my mom, sis, wife, Support Squad, No one fights alone, dad of a warrior. Show your love & support to breast cancer warriors. CLICK ON BRAND NAME FOR MORE DESIGNS.Great outfit for breast cancer awareness month for fighters, warriors, survivors, husband, brother, father, dad, daughter or son, Grandma. Wear a pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness month in October. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.