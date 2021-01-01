Patriot Red On Friday Designs by Alexis Myles I Wear Red On Friday Dad Military Support USA American Flag Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

For Son Daughter I wear red on Fridays for my Dad Father until he comes home military graphic print with distressed American flag helicopter tank and troops. Item to Wear on Friday to remember everyone deployed until they all come home soldiers veterans. Patriotic USA flag stars stripes graphic print design to support our troops honoring the United States Military with a yellow ribbon green lines or Red on Friday. Gifts products things merchandise stuff & accessories for Proud Children to honor daddy Papa 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only