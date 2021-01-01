From ovarian cancer awareness flag items by jamm prints
I Wear Teal For My Mom Ovarian Cancer Awareness Flag Graphic Tote Bag
Advertisement
Mother I wear teal for my Mom Ovarian cancer awareness products clothing apparel & accessories for family loved ones to honor love & give hope to walks. Cool Ovarian cancer awareness flag vintage worn look for cancer warriors support group care package. For men women teen boys girls kids because her fight is my fight. Distressed American flag graphic print design with ribbon sayings phrases & uplifting inspirational quotes for September Ovarian cancer awareness month for cancer patients & lady survivors. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.