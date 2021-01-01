From horse riding lovers apparel
I Was Normal 2 Horses Ago | Funny Saying Horse Riding Lovers Tote Bag
This funny saying horse riding design of 2 horses faces and features the hilarious quote "I Was Normal 2 Horses Ago" makes a great outfit for men, women and kids who love horses. Perfect to wear when you're riding your favorite horse or pony. This humorous design is perfect for pony and horse lovers and horse riding lovers. Add it to your horse riding collection if you love show jumping, eventing, polo pony, saddle seat, English pleasure or hunting. Show your love for horses with this design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.