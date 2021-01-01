From send flowers
I Wan' That Daisy Bouquet
She is gonna' wan' that mixed daisy bouquet! With a blend of pale blossoms and traditional daisies, this floral gift will touch someone's heart. This rose and spring flower arrangement is accented with lush greens and miniature carnation blooms before being hand delivered to your recipient. Beautiful fresh cut flowers presented in a bright and colorful vase will create a garden-inspired floral display they'll love. Sending this pastel hued centerpiece would make anyone sigh with contentedness. Ideal for missing you, birthday, thinking of you, and just because deliveries. Details: Pink Spray Roses White Daisy Chysanthemums Lush Greens Mini Pink Carnations Fuchsia Ginger Jar