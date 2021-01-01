From indie lee
Indie Lee I-Waken Eye Serum in Beauty: NA.
Indie Lee I-Waken Eye Serum in Beauty: NA. Indie Lee I-Waken Eye Serum in Beauty: NA. Indie Lee I-Waken Eye Serum is a light textured daily eye treatment clinically proven to reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness and infuse skin with lasting hydration. Anti-fatigue ingredients like Horse Chestnut, Mountain Ash Bud and Witch Hazel combine with Chamomile, Arnica and Cornflower to refresh and nourish the delicate eye area. Antioxidant Spirulina, Blackcurrant Leaf, and powerful humectants boost moisture for a smoother, firmer looking appearance. Say good morning to an undereye area that looks brighter, healthier and well rested.. Suitable for combination, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skin. FSC recyclable outer packaging, clean, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of GMOs, Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, and Artificial Fragrance. 0.5 oz/ 30 ml. Gently apply to the eye contour AM & PM to soothe, hydrate and rejuvenate. Avoid direct contact with the eyes. ILEE-WU21. 164539. In 2008, Indie Lee was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumor doctors felt could be environmentally derived and attributed to something as simple as what she was putting on her skin. This was her awakening. After surviving a successful surgery, she embarked upon a new journey, Indie Lee skincare - a clean beauty line dedicated to educating and empowering others to live their healthiest life.