I Used To Be Married Much Better Now Funny Divorce T-Shirt

I Used To Be Married But I'm Much Better Now Funny Gift Tee. No one likes to see a marriage end in divorce. But sometimes it is the only way. If so, alimony and legal fees are small prices to pay for happiness. This tee is a perfect gift to support a divorced, divorcing, or separated friend. Also great to celebrate when your own divorce is final or to commemorate an anniversary with a bit of sarcasm. Goodbye, marital woes. Hello, single freedom. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem