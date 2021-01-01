I Try To Be Good But I Take After My Pops T Rex Turkey Fall T-Shirt

Thanksgiving I Try To Be Good But I Take After My Pops shirt Dinosaur T Rex wearing Turkey hat, pumpkin graphic, Clothing for anyone who loves dinosaurs or nephew, niece, grandson, granddaughter who proud of Pops and loves Thanksgiving. The cool Thanksgiving party shirt for Dino fans is a funny dinosaur for men, women, children or youth, girls & boys who love dinosaurs. Thanksgiving Good Pops costume gift from greatest Pops, the best Pops or who is promoted to Pops. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem