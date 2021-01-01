I Try To Be Good But I Take After My Papa T Rex Turkey Fall T-Shirt

Thanksgiving I Try To Be Good But I Take After My Papa shirt Dinosaur T Rex wearing Turkey hat, pumpkin graphic, Clothing for anyone who loves dinosaurs or nephew, niece, grandson, granddaughter who proud of Papa and loves Thanksgiving. The cool Thanksgiving party shirt for Dino fans is a funny dinosaur for men, women, children or youth, girls & boys who love dinosaurs. Thanksgiving Good Papa costume gift from greatest Papa, the best Papa or who is promoted to Papa. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem