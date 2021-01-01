I Tell Dad Jokes Periodically | Chemistry Elements Tote Bag

"I Tell Dad Jokes Periodically" is a funny periodic table design for a father or person, who loves bad dad jokes and tell them every day. Great idea for father's day or birthday of your dad, uncle, brother oder a friend. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.