I Support Open Carry Swords Historical European Martial Arts T-Shirt

Do you love Historical European Martial Arts, Greek Wrestling, Gladiatorial Combat, Middle Ages history, Joachim Meyer, Johannes Liechtenauer, classical fencing competition, Bartitsu? You love to LARP, Live Action Role Play, Folk Wrestling, Stick Fighting? Do you love historical Western Martial Arts, german longsword, historical european swordsmanship, baroque style, rococo style, saber, cutlass, javelin dueling, iberian swordplay? Great gift for singlestick, glima, medieval warfare, medieval fantasy fans! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem