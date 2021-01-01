From wedding engagement announcement sets
I Said Yes Couples Set Engagement Announcement Sets Tote Bag
Advertisement
This I Said Yes design is perfect for women to wear to announce an engagement, an engagement party, or a bachelorette party. Use this couples graphic set funny design for her as a photo prop idea for your engagment announcement on social media. Skip the traditional ideas for announcement signs and grab the matching print for her to tell your friends you are finally getting married. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.