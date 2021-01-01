Firefighter Fire Extinguishing Joke I Put Out Funny Fire Hydrant Firefighting Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are a pro firefighter or a fire department volunr who risks their life to extinguish fires, this outfit is ideal for you. Any freman that belongs to the firefighter club or squad is sure to love this attire. Great to wear at the fire station. Featuring two crossed fire axes and a fire hydrant, this firefighter clothing for men and women will let people know you support first responders. Perfect for any fire captain, fireman or firewoman with a sense of humor. Great to wear in the fire truck. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only