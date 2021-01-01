From regency
Regency I-Promise Beige 60 in. 2-Student Desk
Create the perfect collaborative learning environment with the Patent-Pending I-Promise 2 Student Desk. Made to fit two students at a time, but can easily be placed up against a second I-Promise Desk, allowing four students to work as a group. Great for center time, art rooms, one-on-one learning, kitchen areas, breakrooms, libraries and more, these desks are as versatile as they are attractive. The desktop is constructed of a thermal fused melamine laminate tabletop that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. Store textbooks, supplies or other classroom materials in optional book boxes that mount easily to the underside of the desk. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, the post legs are adjustable to accommodate students of all ages and come in a classic black with chrome underneath. Adjustable glides on the bottom of the base ensure a level tabletop and are easy to adjust. Leg height is easy for adults to adjust by loosening and tightening a bolt with the included hex key. Assembly is easy with just a few screws. Color: Beige.