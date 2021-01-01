From goalie net goalkeeper athlete hockey stick goal pu
I Only Care About Hockey And Like 3 Other People Rink Hockey Tote Bag
An eye-catching goalie top for hockey sports fans. He'll surely appreciate this sport athlete garment apparel. So go and grab a hockey stick with a puck and helmet including this hockey top to give on your coo son's birthday party with his teammates. Grab this if you love hockey or you're a hockey player that likes sports to play on winter season on an ice cold ice rink so if you love to play hockey? This top with a hockey stick, player and a puck is perfect for goalkeeper, net minder and net keeper. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.