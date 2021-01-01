Hangul Design I Love You Mom in Korean Hangul South Korea Umma Mother Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

I Love You Mom Written in Korea is a cute gift for your Korean mom, Korean mother, grandma, grandmother, new mom, mother in law. Great gift idea for mothers day, moms birthday, anniversary from kids, daughter, son, grandkids, grandchild Cute gift for anyone who loves Korea, your best Korean friend, foreigners, mom, dad, sister, brother, co-worker, cousin, grandfather, grandmother, kids, for Thanksgiving, holiday, Christmas, Valentines, New years, birthday, Halloween, Anniversary 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only