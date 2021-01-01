Hamster Cage Teeth Rodent Wheel Pellet Vegetable I Love My Hammy Heart Cage Rodent Small Pet Hamster Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you love spending time with your pets hamsters? Then this cute hamsters that was an adorable artwork design is for you to show your love for the rodents and is an awesome gift idea for proud hamster owners or a crazy hamster lady. Get one for yourself! A perfect gift idea for every hamster owner. This cute adorable small hamsters top featuring hamsters apparel item which makes you happy every time you're feeling down. A great birthday rodent present for your family who loves dwarf pets like hamsters. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only