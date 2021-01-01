From math teachers major merch
I Love Math It Makes People Cry Funny Math Teachers Tote Bag
Advertisement
Math Teachers can be tough and impatient. Maybe they wear this on the weekend: I Love Math It Makes People Cry. Funny Algebra Teacher Tee, Geometry Teachers Favorite Merch Math Teachers may be serious but they enjoy some humor as well. This I Love Math It Makes People Cry design is funny and good for Math Teachers. Math Teacher Birthday Present, Surprise for Math Teachers, Math Majors Gag Design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.