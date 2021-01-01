From math teachers major merch

I Love Math It Makes People Cry Funny Math Teachers Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Math Teachers can be tough and impatient. Maybe they wear this on the weekend: I Love Math It Makes People Cry. Funny Algebra Teacher Tee, Geometry Teachers Favorite Merch Math Teachers may be serious but they enjoy some humor as well. This I Love Math It Makes People Cry design is funny and good for Math Teachers. Math Teacher Birthday Present, Surprise for Math Teachers, Math Majors Gag Design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com