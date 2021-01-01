From frog lover cute amphibian animal gift
I Like Frogs And Maybe Like 3 People Funny Frog Enthusiast Tote Bag
Whether you are a biologist who studies amphibian behavior or just someone who is a frog hunter and pet frog owner, this toad lover design is a great choice for you. Show off this toadally awesome frog fan design. Great for any frag collector or whisperer Featuring a silhouette of a frog with a retro background and a humorous saying, this frog hunting lover design is a great way for a frog dad or mom to say I just really like frogs ok or easily distracted by frogs. Perfect design for an amphibian enthusiast 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.