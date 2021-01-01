Animal Tee & Gift Ideas I Like Chicken Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this unique chicken shirt as an animal gift today to rock on your next farm, wildlife or village adventures! Amazing farmer tee. Awesome clothing for men, women, boys, girls and kids. Gift idea for Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, a birthday, or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the special animal lover in your life! A chicken t-shirt! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only