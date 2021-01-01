Dancing Dolphin Crafts I Just Want to Drink Coffee and Bake Bread Baker Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a baker that loves coffee & baking designs? Does your loved one bake the best sourdough, rye, and pita bread? Do they prefer baking sweets like banana bread and cookies? If they love baking flatbreads, loafs, and biscuits, this is for them! Design reads, I Just Want to Drink Coffee and Bake Bread. Makes a great gift for a baker, bread baker or anyone in your life who loves funny baking designs. Nothing compares to aroma freshly baked confectionary treats like cupcakes and pastry for dessert. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only