Frog Lover I Just Really Love Frogs Okey Funny Green Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute frog outfit and funny saying. Spirit animal? Like green frogs? For the next frog pajama party as a cute animal costume. For frog lover, frog owner, collection of frog, collection of frogs. Like amphibians, tree frogs, American Bullfrog, toad, tadpole, and other water animals, green tree frogs? Are frogs cute? Do you like cute frogs? Do you like frogs jumping? frog costume smart frog, cool amphibian, Lover Frog. Great for National frog jumpin 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only