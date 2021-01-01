Score The Points Collection I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun Don't Like Sports Game Joke Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Sports themed graphic design says in big bold font I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun. Perfect for that one person who likes to hang out at games but has no idea what is going on. Anyone who loves a funny Sports joke would love to show off this design in as a game with friends, while watching big game at home or even at a Sports Bar as a funny joke. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only