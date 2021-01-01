I Don't Mean to Interrupt I Just Get Really Excited T-Shirt

You don't mean to interrupt people-you just randomly remember things and get really excited. This t-shirt is for the friend or loved one who is funny, self-deprecating, wild, outspoken, bold, excitable, enthusiastic, and mischievous. This t-shirt is ideal to wear at bars, parties, barbecues, fan conventions, comic book stores, and campus events. It's great to wear while meeting new people, making new memories, or having drinks with friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem