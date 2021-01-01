From blessed-gifts

Blessed-Gifts I Have Two Titles Mom And G-Ma I Rock Them Both Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Perfect for best mom and grandma to make her feel loved, Your mother and grandmother will love to wear this pretty floral design. I Have Two Titles Mom And G-Ma And I Rock Them Both is perfect for mom, mummy, G-Ma or grandma, to the woman that gives so much to the family, if you have the best Mom and G-Ma, this is perfect to show her how very special she is! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com