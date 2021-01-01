I have two daughters-in-law 2 Daughters-in-law Tote Bag

Did you think with a 2 Daughters-in-law fan like a sayings with Father-in-law and Mother-in-law outfits. A Quote for Family and like Parents-in-law sayings. You can't scare me I have two daughters-in-law 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.