I Got About 5 Personalities Koala Bear Pyjamas Sleep Tote Bag

Perfect sleep gift women funny sleepwear as pyjamas with a koala bear, nightgown, pyjamas or official sleep top for late sleepers. Fun gift for Christmas or birthday for anyone who likes to dream, sleep and relax. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.