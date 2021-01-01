From so cool designs
I Dont Give A Cluck Funny Fed Up Chicken Tote Bag
This chicken seems pretty fed up. He's had it and simply doesn't give a cluck anymore. I Don't Give A Cluck funny chicken. Features a funny and irritated chicken throwing his hands up and refusing to give a cluck. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.