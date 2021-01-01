I Don't Always Sing Oh Wait Yes I Do Funny Singer Song Gift T-Shirt

Cute singing microphone theme design with funny saying for all. If you are a singer or vocalist who loves singing songs then this style is for you. Have this on for musicians, vocalists, actors and actors in drama class. This Funny I Don't Always Sing Oh Wait Yes I Do design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends, family, or anyone you love. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem